Thomas Alexander HomThomas Alexander Hom passed away on November 21, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen, sons, Damon (Michelle), Wesley (Marilyn), Chester and Louis, grandsons Christopher, Nolan, Darren, Connor, Justin and Elliot and many friends and family members.
Tom was born in Guangdong, China and left for the United States at a young age. He lived a peripatetic life throughout his years and as a result, never felt rooted despite having the credentials of a true San Franciscan. He attended Horace Mann Junior High and John O'Connell Vocational High School.
After graduating from O'Connell, he worked various jobs before the Army came calling. He proudly served as a company clerk before being honorably discharged with the rank of corporal. Tom's time in the Army had a lasting effect on his life. To the end, he had a pair of spit-shined shoes ready to go for any occasion.
Following the Army, life took Tom to the East Coast. He worked as a chick-sexer throughout the eastern states. At this time, he got married to Helen and children soon followed. They decided to move back to San Francisco, where more children followed. Soon, Tom went into the life insurance business. After being an insurance agent for a number of years, Tom followed his true calling and became a paraprofessional in the San Francisco Unified School District, before eventually retiring.
Tom was a big fan of the San Francisco Giants, reading, taking cruises, and spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness, wit, generosity of time and spirit, wisdom and his buck tooth, a.k.a. "The Personality."
A celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 495 9th Avenue in San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday December 29, 2019. Please come with your memories and stories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019