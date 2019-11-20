|
|
Thomas Jay Mitchell
August 22, 1937 - October 31, 2019With family by his side, Tom passed away comfortably at home in Sparks, NV at age 82. Tom's health had been declining this past year. Tom was born on August 22, 1937, in San Francisco, to Thomas Mitchell and Marian Curran. He grew up in San Francisco, attending St. Anne's School (Class of '51) and Lincoln High School (Class of '55). He spent summers in his youth /young adulthood at Camp Meeker, CA where he met many life-long friends. Tom served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1955-1963. After discharge, he spent his career working for Airborne Freight as a truck driver. He was a PROUD Union Member all his life. In 1957, he married Elizabeth (Jean) Waldron. This marriage produced 3 children. They moved to San Bruno, CA and Tom became very active in St. Robert's School, where his children attended. Tom coached various sport teams, and then became Athletic Director for several years. After 22 years, this marriage ended. Tom then married Mary Fields. They moved to San Jose, CA where they lived together until her death in 1997. After his retirement in 1993, Tom moved to Arnold, CA. He married Lorraine Morgan in 1998 and moved, settling with her in Sparks, NV in 2002. They were married for 21 years at the time of his passing. Lorraine was an amazing, loving, caretaker to Tom during his illness. Tom is survived by his wife, Lorraine, and his three children, Kathy Millett (Jim), Michael Mitchell, and Roberta Mitchell. His 11 grandchildren include Michael, Kimberly, Molly and Jenna Millett, Erin, Kevin, Brendan, and Ellie Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell, Kayla Emert (Mark) and Jack Johansen. He is also survived by 13 great grandchildren. Stepdaughters, Stacie McGuire (Ron) and Jamie Wilson (Paul). Sister Ginny Esposto (Gordy), and nieces, Lynn Freedman (Joel), and Julie Esposto. Tom enjoyed watching sports, especially the Bay Area teams! He enjoyed going to concerts, a good whiskey, and spending time with his friends at his favorite bar. A small Memorial was held in Sparks on November 5th, and a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2020, when his ashes will be spread.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019