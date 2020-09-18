1/1
Thomas Keefer
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Duret Keefer
December 9, 1937 – September 15, 2020
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tom has been a Californian since 1966. Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara, three sons, Philip, Lawrence and Paul, and their wives, Vera, Karalee and Elizabeth. Their daughter, Cynthia Keefer Viegas, died in 1991. He leaves seven beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalie, Sebastian, Benjamin, Lucas, Anne and Ella. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Tappin of Tucson, AZ. Tom brought great joy into all of their lives.
Tom enjoyed a 42 year career with Lincoln National Reinsurance. In 1966, he transferred to the San Francisco office, selling reinsurance throughout the West. In 1999, Tom and Barbara moved to Brussels to represent Lincoln Re in Europe for almost 2 years, a wonderful finale to his years with Lincoln.
Tom had a great love for music, especially opera and the symphony. Despite his unrelenting cancer, he was able to play tennis until recently, which gave him so much pleasure. He was a member of Sons in Retirement (SIRS), and volunteered faithfully at St. Vincent de Paul. He was also a member of St. Bart's Men's Prayer Group for many years.
The sum of a person's life is more than what they do, but whatever Tom did, he did with gusto. He was a man of faith, integrity and warmth. He had a generous spirit and a love of life. He and Barbara celebrated 60 years of marriage in May, a gift they cherished.
A Mass celebrating Tom's life will be held in Our Lady of Angels Upper Parking Lot, Burlingame, on Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m.
The family asks that any remembrances be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, 50 N. B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401; The Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Dr. , Burlingame, CA 94010; or Mission Hospice, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94402




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved