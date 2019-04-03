|
|
Thomas William Koenig
April 21,1959 - March 27, 2019Passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born in San Francisco, California on April 21, 1959 to William and Marvelle Koenig.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother Marvelle Koenig of San Francisco; his daughter Haley Koenig; A son Joseph Koenig; a sister Mary Koenig; a sister Karen Kaleva and her husband Dennis; and mother of his children Amy Babson- Koenig.
After earning his degree from SF State, Tom went on to become Sales Manager of Dudley Perkins Harley Davidson. Tom was an avid Giants, 49rs and Warriors fan, a member of the San Mateo Elks Club, and loved to travel.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church located at 201 Eucalyptus Avenue, SF, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations In Memoriam of Thomas to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation http://www.jdrf.org/ or to Lakeside Presbyterian Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019