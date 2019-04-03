Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Presbyterian Church
201 Eucalyptus Dr
San Francisco, CA 94132
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Koenig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Koenig Obituary
Thomas William Koenig

April 21,1959 - March 27, 2019

Passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born in San Francisco, California on April 21, 1959 to William and Marvelle Koenig.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother Marvelle Koenig of San Francisco; his daughter Haley Koenig; A son Joseph Koenig; a sister Mary Koenig; a sister Karen Kaleva and her husband Dennis; and mother of his children Amy Babson- Koenig.

After earning his degree from SF State, Tom went on to become Sales Manager of Dudley Perkins Harley Davidson. Tom was an avid Giants, 49rs and Warriors fan, a member of the San Mateo Elks Club, and loved to travel.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church located at 201 Eucalyptus Avenue, SF, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations In Memoriam of Thomas to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation http://www.jdrf.org/ or to Lakeside Presbyterian Church.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.