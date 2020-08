Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Edwin Lagerquist

February 3, 1938 - July 10, 2020

After a 7+ year battle with Lewy Body Dementia, we mourn the loss of our beloved Tom Lagerquist. Tom modeled the most unique and kind-hearted way of being a human being. His legacy lives on in the hearts of Sally, Elana, Dan, Kaya, Kasey, Kalen, Lara, Audrey, Pipa and Ken. Please contact the family for further information on donations and/or services.





