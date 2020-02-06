|
Thomas William London
November 5, 1942 – January 29, 2020Thomas (Tom) London from Carlsbad peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday January 29, 2020.
Tom was born in Detroit Michigan and moved with his family to San Francisco. He was a very proud Alumnus of San Francisco City College and of the Fraternal Order of AKP of which he enjoyed a lifetime connection. He also proudly served in the National Guard. A longtime resident of Pacifica, CA Tom was a Real Estate News Editor in San Francisco for 30 years. Tom followed his passion for the ocean and sunny weather and moved to Carlsbad, CA with his wife of 53 years, Carol London. There they enjoyed their sunset views and "slice of heaven" for 20 years.
Tom is remembered as a giver of life, love and laughter, as evidenced through his life-long monthly blood donations, his devotion to his family and friends, and his jokes and "Remember Mom Said" quotes. One such quote he loved to state that epitomized how he lived his life was "If you can't have some fun or help someone out, then what's the sense of living".
Tom was predeceased by his parents Bill and Virginia London. He is survived by his wife Carol originally of San Francisco; his daughter Corinne London and her wife Amy Kerdok of San Jose; and his son Todd and grandchildren Claire and Sophia London of Carlsbad. He also leaves behind his three sisters and their families: Mary and Beth London of Citrus Heights, CA, and Martha Barber of Elk Grove, CA.
Memorial celebrations of his life will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020