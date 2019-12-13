Home

Thomas Lujan Obituary
Thomas George Lujan

Thomas George Lujan was born on February 22,1954 the youngest child of Tobias and Marie Lujan. Thomas attended school in Clearlake California and was a a three letter athlete. He was the loving father of Thomas A. Lujan and Alexander P. Lujan--who were his Pride and Joy. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending the local professional team's games--with his sons. He was an excellent chef and an avid golfer. For the last 6 years he was a successful limousine operator and specialized in the Napa Valley. A requiem Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Church at 2390 Bush in San Francisco on December 13th at 10:30 AM. Thomas was a son, father, husband, brother, and uncle and will be missed by all.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019
