Thomas George Lujan Thomas George Lujan was born on February 22,1954 the youngest child of Tobias and Marie Lujan. Thomas attended school in Clearlake California and was a a three letter athlete. He was the loving father of Thomas A. Lujan and Alexander P. Lujan--who were his Pride and Joy. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending the local professional team's games--with his sons. He was an excellent chef and an avid golfer. For the last 6 years he was a successful limousine operator and specialized in the Napa Valley. A requiem Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Church at 2390 Bush in San Francisco on December 13th at 10:30 AM. Thomas was a son, father, husband, brother, and uncle and will be missed by all.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019