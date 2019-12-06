|
Thomas M. Evans
May 25, 1946 – December 2, 2019Born on May 25, 1946 to the late Eddie and Eva Evans in San Francisco, Tom peacefully passed away on December 2, 2019. Devoted husband, father and grandfather, Tom is survived by his wife, Roseanne Evans; children, Angela (Brian) Becker and Anthony Evans; and grandchildren, Daniel, Ryan and Hannah Becker. He was one of a kind, was truly blessed with many wonderful friends, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, class of 1965. In December of 1965, Tom was drafted by the US Army. He worked at several Bay Area institutions, such as Cost Plus Imports, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Moscone West.
If you knew Tom, you knew he was a NFL and Golf FANATIC. A San Francisco 49er Faithful to the end. He spent most of his retired time at the Corica Park Golf Course, was a past member the Alameda Men's Golf Club and was a member of the Chuck Corica Senior's Golf Club.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Big T's Life on Saturday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m. at one of his favorite Alameda spots....Jim's on the Course, 1 Clubhouse Memorial Drive, at the Corica Park Golf Course.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tom's memory may be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019