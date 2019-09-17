|
Thomas M. McDonoughTom McDonough passed away peacefully on September 13th of Leukemia at home in Oakland.
He was born in Oakland to Sarah O'Toole and Patrick McDonough of Galway, Ireland. Raised in East Oakland, he attended St. Bernard's Elementary School and then St. Mary's High School in Berkeley. Tom studied at USF and San Francisco State University where he received his BA and obtained his California teaching credential.
Tom devoted 42 years to teaching. Beginning at several Catholic elementary schools in San Francisco and the East Bay, he was then hired at San Francisco Unified School District where he mainly taught English and Social Studies. Eventually, he settled in at Presidio Middle School in the Richmond district where he taught until he retired in 2009.
A devoted winemaker, he spent every fall since 1982 picking, crushing, and pressing his grapes to produce a wide variety of red, white, and rosé wines. He loved sharing his wine with friends and family, and due to its popularity, he created the wine club where he would donate cases of wine to members in exchange for their charitable contributions to Food for the Poor.
He was a devout Catholic, attending Masses daily in San Francisco, Oakland, and many other parts of the East Bay. He volunteered his time assisting in the maintenance of St. Theresa, his home parish.
He followed Bay Area professional and college sports teams and took a particular interest in the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Sarah and Pat, brothers Jim and Peter, and nephews Jason and Brian. After 54 years of marriage, Tom leaves behind his loving wife Dee, along with his two sons Peter and Brendan (Tomoko), and his daughter Kate Winsor (John). He is survived by his brother Patrick, sister Mary Burke (Bob), and sister Cathy Savena (Jim). His grandchildren include Juliann, Frank (Olivia), Nick, Betsy, Monica, and Jo McDonough, as well as Audrey and Charlotte Winsor. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Ann, Helen, Charlene and many nieces and nephews.
There were very few waisted hours in Tom's day as he committed himself to living out the Christian life to its fullest, exhibited in his joy, enthusiasm, and energy. He prayed unceasingly for his family, friends, country, and just about anyone he came in contact with. He also practiced corporal acts of charity by distributing leftover bagels and breads from the local bakeries to the poor. He set aside a large portion of his earnings each month to send to the multiple charities on his list. Perhaps the most unfortunate part of losing Tom is that we will no longer have his valuable prayers that seemed to storm heaven for help on a regular basis. He read the obituaries daily, and would attend funerals of the deceased, praying for them and their families. When Tom was told he had about a year to live, he did not change a thing in his life because he lived every day like his last. It can be truly said that he lived as he died-having no regrets and accomplishing everything he set out to do: a sacrificial life offering to Our Lord.
All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 21st. Rosary and viewing at 9:30 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30. Private internment at a later date. St. Theresa's Church 30 Mandalay Rd. Oakland. Entrance to parking lot on Clarewood Dr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
