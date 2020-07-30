Thomas McGrath

Thomas P. McGrath
March 2, 1934 - July 25, 2020
Thomas (Tom) McGrath passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. He grew up in Charlestown, County Mayo, Ireland, where he was born to the late Michael and Jane McGrath (née Gallagher). Tom left Ireland in 1951, and his travels took him around the world, first to England and then on to Australia, New Zealand, and finally the United States. After landing in Philadelphia, he made his way to San Francisco in 1961, where he met his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara McGrath (née Curran of County Galway, Ireland).
Devoted father to his three children, Michael (Christine) McGrath, Erin (John) Hagan, and Patricia (Juan) Araneda. Proud grandfather to his namesake, Thomas Patrick McGrath, the apple of his eye. Loving brother to Catherine Sweeney (née McGrath of Philadelphia), and Theresa Durcan (née McGrath of Birmingham, England). Preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret McGrath, and Mary Cahill (née McGrath), both of Philadelphia, his brother Michael McGrath (Galway, Ireland) and his twin, Joseph McGrath (Birmingham, England).
Brother-in-law to Bridget Lucey (née Curran) and the late Patrick Lucey of San Francisco. "Uncle Tommy" to his many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins in the San Francisco Bay Area, the East Coast, England, and Ireland.
A Master Carpenter, Tom was renowned as a craftsman of legendary skill and unrivaled talent. His artistry will live on for generations to come in buildings large and small. Skyscrapers, hotels, mansions, shops, and countless homes throughout San Francisco all owe their strength and enduring beauty to Tom's expertise, including a keen eye for design and utility. As a fearless fixer of all things -- mechanical, electrical, structural -- his clever solutions saved many a day – and dollars. Proud member of Carpenter's Union Local 22 for 59 years.
Although he made his living with his hands, Tom's intellect and wit were as sharp as any tool of his trade. Largely self-educated and very well read (with a particular affinity for Irish and American history), there was nothing too intellectual (or long) for him to tackle and master. Equally comfortable discussing world events or imparting practical knowledge and wisdom of a life well lived, Tom's affable nature and quiet dignity made an impression on everyone who ever had the pleasure to meet him. We are all better for having known him. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thomas P. McGrath to the Cancer Research Institute www.cancerresearch.org
are appreciated.