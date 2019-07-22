Thomas McGuigan Surrounded by his loving family, heaven gained another angel when Tom McGuigan joined his many family members and friends in eternal rest on the morning of July 21, 2019. Tommy, as he was known to his family, was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Doyle) McGuigan, and his siblings were: Mary, Norah, Rose, Teresa, Eddie and Patsy. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Theresa, in 1966. Tommy is survived by his siblings: Sue McKay, Michael & Bridie McGuigan and dear sister-in-law, Josephine McGuigan. He is also loved and missed by his many nieces and nephews in Ireland and the U.S.



Tommy is also survived by his loving children: Eileen (Joe) Cuff, Tommy (Veronica) McGuigan, Diane McGuigan and Jimmy (Maria) McGuigan; their mother, Maureen; as well as his adored grandchildren: Sydney, Joaquin, Lucas, Mateo, Shane and Gavin.



Tom was born in Co. Derry, Ireland in 1938, making his way to England as a young man and eventually joining his older sisters in New York City. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. He married Maureen Gilliland in 1964 in New York and made their way out west, settling in San Francisco where they joined many other young Irish couples who had come from Ireland and made their way out West.



He was very proud of his Irish roots and instilled that pride in his children and grandchildren, being a founding member of the United Irish Cultural Center. Tom was fortunate to go back to visit family multiple times in Ireland, the last visit in 2017 to celebrate his great niece's wedding with a large family reunion. Proud supporter of the County Derry Gaelic Football team he was thrilled to witness Derry winning the Sam Maguire trophy in Croke Park in 1993 with his lifelong friend, Dominic Donnelly. Tom also spent many happy Sundays at Candlestick Park watching the 49ers play in their prime in the 1980's-90's.



Tom was a loving, funny, welcoming, wonderful man who will be missed dearly by his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his best friend, Terri Leonard, and her family: Maureen, Kathleen and grandchildren whom he thought of as his own.



Friends are invited to visit after 5:30pm on Thursday, July 25 and attend a Rosary at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 26 at 11:00am at St. Anne of the Sunset Church, 850 Judah Street (at Funston), SF. Burial to follow at Golden Gate National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's research fund.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 23 to July 25, 2019