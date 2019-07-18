Thomas Joseph McHugh II October 30, 1938 – July 11, 2019 Thomas Joseph McHugh II, 80, known to family and friends as "Tom" and to his grandchildren as "Da", passed away in his Piedmont, CA home on July 11, 2019. He was born and raised in Evanston, IL, to parents Bernard J. and Gertrude E. McHugh. Tom attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, earning degrees in Philosophy and Psychology. He also pursued graduate coursework in business at Northwestern University. Tom was recruited to join the United States Navy and attended Officers Candidate School at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. He received additional training at Alameda Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA, where he was commissioned as a Naval Intelligence Officer. Tom was assigned to Squadron VA196 and served in the Pacific Fleet from 1961 through 1964. Following his military service, Tom returned to the San Francisco Bay Area and in 1971 he moved to Piedmont, where he would live for the next 48 years.



Following his active duty military service, Tom entered the lumber business, first as a salesman with Western Pine Lumber Company in Emeryville, CA followed by the majority of his career at Rolando Lumber Company (San Francisco and San Leandro, CA), where he served as President and retired following the sale of the company in 1987.



Vacations were spent camping and fly-fishing in Montana, family trips to Kauai, HI and Stinson Beach, CA. Tom was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction. He had a sharp mind and considerable memory for details. He looked forward to and enjoyed lively discussions on varying topics with family and friends. In addition to spending time with his family, Tom especially enjoyed more than forty years of lunches, dinners and other adventures with his friends, the Green Raiders.



Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy McHugh, his sons John "Josh" (Kerrie) and Tom (Michelle) McHugh, Dave (Kim), Brian (Pelen) and Steve (Jenny) Feinberg, nine grandchildren, his brothers Joe, Paul and Jack McHugh and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held later this summer.



Memorial donations may be made to: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland either Online at https://give.ucsfbenioffchildrens.org/pages/giving-made-easy or by Mail (checks payable to "UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation"):



UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation

P.O. Box 45339

San Francisco, CA 94145-0339

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019