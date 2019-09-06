|
|
Thomas James O'Brien
October 8, 1925 – August 30, 2019Tom passed away at home at the age of 93. A native San Franciscan, he grew up in the Mission, the youngest in a family of six children. He attended St. Charles grammar school and Sacred Heart High School. He graduated early in February of 1944 to enlist in the Navy. Upon his return he studied accounting at the University of San Francisco.
Tom had a strong work ethic. As a teenager, he delivered newspapers and sold magazines door to door. He worked as a milkman for Golden State Company before starting his 29-year career with the City & County of San Francisco.
Tom was very social and enjoyed parties with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and baking. He was known for gifting tins of his homemade cookies and caramels. He was quick to laugh and a great dancer. He had a full and active life.
He was a family man who delighted in the birth of each new child and watching them grow. He was a great support and inspiration to us all. Tom loved spending time at his summer home in Loch Lomond with four generations of O'Briens.
Tom is survived by his bride of 70 years, Barbara O'Brien, and their children, Colleen (Steve), Dennis, Carol (Ray), Jeanne, Lisa (Slobodan), Kevin (Janine), Laurie, and John (Peggy). He was predeceased by his daughter Lynn, his son-in-law Michael and his sons, Tom and Tim. He was the loving grandfather to 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00am, with visitation at 10:30am, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 39th and Lawton Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to Holy Name School, holynamesf.com, Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep, shcp.edu, or Charles Armstrong School, charlesarmstrong.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019