1/
Thomas P. Hellevig
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Thomas P. Hellevig
Aug 8, 1963 - Sep 7, 2020
Thomas P. Hellevig left us on September 7, 2020. He was 57 and died in a traffic accident. Tom was born on August 8, 1963 to Anne and Per Hellevig of Sullivan County NY and moved to San Francisco CA in 1986 where he applied himself to many endeavors; Ironworker, construction worker, dressmaker, and advocate for people with personal challenges. He was known for his craftsmanship in all he did as well as his passion to help others, his great sense of humor, and his broad knowledge that he shared with all that knew him. Tom was preceded in death by his father Per. He is survived by his mother Anne Hellevig, his three sisters, Lori Alexander, Karen Orpilla, and Bonnie Hellevig, and his brother Jack Hellevig. Funeral arrangements are pending, but in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to Serenity House, 1124 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
