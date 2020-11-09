Thomas George Pellack
Thomas George Pellack - beloved son, husband, and friend to so many - died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home in San Francisco succumbing to gastric cancer. His wife, Tara Marie Pellack, was at his side in the final moments of Tom's life, as she was throughout his treatment since Tom's diagnosis in March 2019.
Tom enjoyed a long and rewarding career in sports television and marketing in the Bay Area, New York, and Connecticut, earning over 13 Emmy Awards along the way. Tom's humility was such that he didn't lead with these accomplishments. Instead, Tom took pride in receiving his certified beer judging credentials and in having won a 2014 San Francisco Homebrewers Guild third place ribbon for his American Brown Ale. Tom also enjoyed winning the New Yorker magazine's caption contest with his submission. These personal awards meant the most to Tom.
Those that knew Tom loved him for the special bond he forged with them, and how good he was at nurturing relationships over years and distance: Tom had that incredible talent of making life-long friends.
Tom modeled to everyone a wonderful way of existing; he exuded a palpable gratitude and sincere appreciation for the goodness in his life and the people and experiences that enriched him and gave his life meaning.
Tom would often express his profound awareness that great things were happening all the time. These were often simple things made all the more great in how they were woven into the fabric of his quotidian life: a memorable victory in sports, an especially delicious meal or beer, a great walk with the pups. Tom savored, cherished, and appreciated the simple delights that life offered him.
But Tom was no pollyanna or sugar coater of hard things. We remember Tom for his grounded authenticity and unpretentious charm. Tom endeavored to appreciate every second of his life and in doing so, exuded a force of personality that swept others into his orbit of earned positivity.
We will long remember Tom - his humor and warmth of personality - for this simple goodness that reflects back to us an example of the true purpose of living: being a good person.
Tom was the son of the late Louisa Pellack (née Schmitz) and John Pellack of Clifton, NJ. Tom will be reunited with his parents in New Jersey. Tom is survived by his wife Tara and many loving cousins and in-laws in New Jersey and throughout the country. Visiting hours will be held at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home (1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013) on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Face masks are required to be worn and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to for both the visitation and funeral. Due to current restrictions, only 50 people are permitted inside the funeral home at one time therefore it is kindly requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well.
A service will take place at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (810 Broad Street Clifton, NJ 07013) Saturday November 14, 2020 at 9:30am. Please meet at church. A procession to Mount Hebron Cemetery (851 Valley RD Montclair, NJ 07043) to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom's name to either the American Cancer Society
or your local animal rescue organization. We all know how much Tom loved animals, especially his dogs the late Teddy, Tuna, and Iris.
