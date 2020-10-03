Thomas Richard JonesMarch 14, 1953 - September 29, 2020On Tuesday, Sept. 29th, 2020, Thomas Richard Jones was found at home having passed away peacefully. Tom was born on March 14, 1953 in San Francisco, CA to Ernest and Helen Jones who were originally from Butte, Montana. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of CA - Berkeley, Go Bears!. Then his law degree from Golden Gate University School of Law. He practiced law for 35 years, primarily in independent practice in Walnut Creek. He was his own most demanding boss, never allowed to take a day off. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Peterson, his nephew Ernest Peterson, along with two great nieces, Jillian and Camille Peterson.Tommy always remained connected to "South City" with a close group of loyal friends who he loved as his own family. He was a competitor whether it was on the high school basketball team (with the famous newspaper clipping as evidence) or the local softball league, as long as it meant he was with friends. Tom loved to travel, scuba dive, ski, exercise and be in nature. He always had a smile and a great sense of humor at the ready. His favorite activities were reading a good book, listening to music or building a bookcase. He enjoyed his Irish Heritage through pasties, Irish Coffees, visiting Ireland, and whenever possible making an Irish exit. Tom will be remembered and greatly missed as a gentleman with a loving and pure heart.A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10th from 2-5pm with a remembrance at 4pm at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA. A reception will follow at Molloy's in South San Francisco, Ca.