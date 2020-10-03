1/1
Thomas Richard Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Richard Jones
March 14, 1953 - September 29, 2020
On Tuesday, Sept. 29th, 2020, Thomas Richard Jones was found at home having passed away peacefully. Tom was born on March 14, 1953 in San Francisco, CA to Ernest and Helen Jones who were originally from Butte, Montana. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of CA - Berkeley, Go Bears!. Then his law degree from Golden Gate University School of Law. He practiced law for 35 years, primarily in independent practice in Walnut Creek. He was his own most demanding boss, never allowed to take a day off. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Peterson, his nephew Ernest Peterson, along with two great nieces, Jillian and Camille Peterson.


Tommy always remained connected to "South City" with a close group of loyal friends who he loved as his own family. He was a competitor whether it was on the high school basketball team (with the famous newspaper clipping as evidence) or the local softball league, as long as it meant he was with friends. Tom loved to travel, scuba dive, ski, exercise and be in nature. He always had a smile and a great sense of humor at the ready. His favorite activities were reading a good book, listening to music or building a bookcase. He enjoyed his Irish Heritage through pasties, Irish Coffees, visiting Ireland, and whenever possible making an Irish exit. Tom will be remembered and greatly missed as a gentleman with a loving and pure heart.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10th from 2-5pm with a remembrance at 4pm at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA. A reception will follow at Molloy's in South San Francisco, Ca.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors - South San Francisco
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden Chapel Funeral Directors - South San Francisco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved