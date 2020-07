Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Francis Schwarz



Thomas F. Schwarz, antiquarian book dealer, died at his home in Berkeley on June 13. He was born in Shanghai, China where his Viennese parents found refuge from the Nazis. He received a B.A. from UC Berkeley in 1967, and an M.A. in humanistic psychology from Sonoma State in 1975. Tom was a brilliant book scout having also sold significant rare books to the Getty Museum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store