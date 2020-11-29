1/1
Thomas Smurthwaite
Thomas TimothySmurthwaite
December 18, 1965 ~ November 27, 2020
Late of San Mateo, and San Mateo County resident for his entire life, entered into heaven suddenly at home on November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia for 23 years. Loving father of Zachary and Nathan. Devoted son of Dolores and the late Thomas Smurthwaite. Dear brother of Gary (his wife Tina), Larry (his wife Denise) and Jed (his wife Lina). Also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins along with numerous friends and family who loved him dearly.
Raised in San Bruno, California, age 54 years.
An Alumni of Capuchino High School in San Bruno and of San Jose State. Employed with Landsberg / Orora Packaging Distributors in Newark, CA for more than 30 years. Tom enjoyed nothing more than being with his family and his boys.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Private Committal Service will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
His family appreciates donations to the American Heart Association at www.americanheart.org.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
