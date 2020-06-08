Thomas James Traver

Dec 13, 1945 - June 6, 2020

Thomas James Traver passed away on June 6, 2020. Tom was born in Montebello, California on December 13, 1945, the second of 5 children. He was raised in San Diego County where he graduated from Hilltop High School and attended San Diego State before transferring to the University of Wyoming. He served in the US Army for 2 years and was stationed in Germany.



He moved to the Bay Area in 1980 where he worked for the state of California's Workman's Compensation office. He quickly adopted San Francisco as his home town. It was there he met Irene Dennie, the love of his life. He returned to San Diego in 1999 to assist his stepmother, Priscilla Webb in the management of Park and Ride, a family business founded by his father. In 2006 he retired to Richmond, CA with Irene.



Tom was voracious reader and an avid devotee of the San Francisco Chronicle. He maintained a lively interest in sports, particularly college basketball and thoroughbred horse racing where he he had ownership interests in several horses. He also closely followed politics. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed fine dining. Travel was another of his passions and his travels took him to Europe, Mexico, South America, and Northern Africa. His love of life and his wry sense of humor will be greatly missed.



Though Tom never had children of his own, he doted on Irene's granddaughters, Jordan, Taylor, and Morgan who affectionately called him the Thomster.



Tom is survived by Irene Dennie, his partner of 35 years, of Richmond, California; his sisters, Susan Heaney of Alread, Arkansas and Alice Millard of Kalispell, Montana; his stepmother Priscilla Webb of San Diego, California; and several nieces and nephews.



In accordance with Tom's wishes, no service is being planned. Memorial donations may be made to Homes for Our Troops.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store