San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for thomas wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

thomas wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
thomas wilson Obituary
Thomas Hodge Wilson

Thomas Hodge Wilson passed away peacefully on Friday January 24, 2020 at The Silverado Memory Center in Berkeley, CA. He was born July 27 1935 in Piedmont Ca. He attended Piedmont High School and The University of California, Berkeley.

He founded The Hodge Companies, which developed projects spanning the Bay Area, Oregon, and Colorado. He started The Cantina Mexican Restaurant with the original Mill Valley location opening in 1980.

Thomas was a long-time Marin County resident. He also had a home in Palm Desert, CA, where he enjoyed the mellow winters with Maria and his dogs. He loved the movies. He adored his dogs. He was an avid reader of all genres of books. He was an accomplished skier and golfer, sharing his interests with his children and grandchildren. Thomas established The Hodge Foundation which donates to many charities dear to his heart.

Thomas is survived by his long term partner Maria Alexander, his sister Judy Hendrickson, his son Jonathan Wilson, his daughter in law Dana Simi-Wilson, their 3 children Justina Wilson, Steven Wilson, and Gabriella Wilson. His daughter Katherine Joyce preceded him in death. Thomas is also survived by his son in law Jay Joyce, children Jimmy Joyce, Matthew Joyce and Jennifer Joyce, great granddaughter Avery Katherine Joyce. Thomas was deeply loved and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UCSF Memory and Aging Clinic or Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Chimes
Download Now