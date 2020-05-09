Tiffany Honor von Emmel, PhDAugust 9, 1965-April 30, 2020Tiffany Honor von Emmel, PhD
Compassionate Angel and Teacher 1965-2020
Those who hold us believing we are more than we think, those are the teachers. Tiffany, above all, was a teacher as she was born.
Tiffany's life was cut short by adrenal cancer on April 30th, 2020, but in terms of impact on the lives of those who knew her, and their descendants she could well have been 1,000 years old.
Tiffany worked constantly and diligently as if she knew her time was limited on this earth. She facilitated the "touchy feely" classes at Stanford Business School for 15 years, founded a global work cooperative, Dreamfish, which spanned 60 countries, bringing hope and skills to the young people of Kenya, co-founded the nonprofit Includeleaderhsip.org, and founded the Empowerment Place in Ventura, California to grow the community's knowledge of self and self support. In the past few years, she developed a meaningful new means of facilitating deeper feelings, called CARES. There is more about this on her nonprofit website, Includeleadership.org.
With all of her impressive knowledge, amazing library, learning and network of loving students and friends, she explained her work in the simplest of terms: ""I teach people how to talk nice to one another."
She leaves behind her brother, Jerry Greer, Jr and wife Jennifer Greer, her mother Camille Harris and stepfather, Tom Stanley, her niece Mackenzie Greer and nephew Riley Greer. In addition, her closest friends, Hendrika van den Herik, Lisa Kistler and Paul Loper.
We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say goodbye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 9 to May 16, 2020.