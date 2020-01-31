|
|
Timothy Francis Cadigan
August 31, 1935 - January 28, 2020Our beloved Timothy Francis Cadigan passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28th. A San Francisco native, Timothy was born on August 31, 1935 to parents Timothy and Nora Cadigan. While growing up in the Inner Sunset, Tim attended St. Anne's Grammar School, where he made lifelong friends. As a proud Ignatian, Tim was a member of the class of 1953. While attending SI, he played football and enjoyed all sports. He was an active member of The Olympic Club where he enjoyed playing handball and socializing. After high school, Tim proudly served in the Marine Corps and was stationed in Japan. At the age of 23, Tim entered the San Francisco Police Academy in which he had an eventful 30 years. Covering all of San Francisco as a young patrolman, he then spent his career as an Inspector in the Juvenile and Burglary departments. Tim loved serving the city he grew up in and enjoyed sharing endless stories of San Francisco history, people and places. After 30 years in the SFPD, Tim retired at 53.
In 1963, Tim met the love of his life, his wife Sandra, at the Portals bar in San Francisco. They married 6 months later and in 1970, they moved to Terra Linda where they raised their 3 daughters. They were married for 55 wonderful years. Tim is survived by his wife Sandra Cadigan, his daughters Dana McKeon (John), Colleen Maddalena (Mike) and Christine McGuinn (Sean).
He was the devoted and loving grandpa to his 5 grandchildren, Julia and Jack McKeon, Gina Maddalena and Lauren and Ryan McGuinn. He is also survived by his sister Angela Cadigan, and was predeceased by his parents Tim and Nora Cadigan, and his sister and brother Noreen and Jim Cadigan.
Tim was an avid reader and especially loved books on history. He enjoyed hiking in Marin and gardening in his yard. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and was a devoted and much-loved Papa. Tim enjoyed vacationing with family and friends for over 40 years in Lake Tahoe. He was a true card shark and loved playing Pedro with anyone who was willing to play. Tim enjoyed watching all sports, especially the 49ers and SF Giants. Tim also enjoyed many SI luncheons and reunions with his lifelong friends.
Tim considered himself truly blessed in life and he was loved by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday February 14th, at 11:00am at St. Isabella Catholic Church, 1 Trinity Way, San Rafael, CA. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020