Timothy Colby

Timothy John Colby
Nov 25, 1965 - Jun 6, 2020
Timothy John Colby, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020 while on a mountain bike ride near Tahoe City, California. We find solace in the fact that he didn't suffer and we have faith that he rode his bike up to Heaven.
Tim was born on November 25, 1965 in Silver Spring, Maryland to parents Sterling Robert and Priscilla Ann Colby (nee Doherty), now deceased. Tim's childhood was spent in Durham, NH and Goldsboro, NC. He graduated from Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville, NC in 1984. He attended UNC Chapel Hill and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Biology, graduating with honors in 1988. Shortly thereafter, he moved to San Francisco where he pursued his passion for science and began his career at Athena Neurosciences; there he met his future wife, Antje, who started work on the same day. They lived in San Diego for several years, during which time they married and started a family. In 2002 Tim and his family moved back to the San Francisco Bay Area to be closer to their families.
Tim's chosen profession was in the biotechnology industry, and he was committed to the work of finding cures and therapies for diseases including Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer. For over 30 years, Tim contributed to the field first as a research scientist and then as a senior project manager at numerous companies in San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area including Athena, Metabasis, Anesiva and Amgen. For the past 6 years he worked as a Global Project Manager at Genentech/Roche and was extremely dedicated in supporting groups working on cancer immunotherapy and was excited to become more deeply involved in personalized cancer therapy projects.
Tim had a heart of gold, a beautiful smile and a twinkle in his eye. He was kind, gentle, and humble, an easygoing and beautiful person inside and out, always willing to help. He loved family gatherings, large and small, and enjoyed spending time with his children and family in nature, especially in Tahoe. He shared his love for rock climbing, backcountry and downhill skiing, bike riding, backpacking, hiking and paddle boarding with family and friends. With a fierce passion for outdoor adventure he was always preparing for the next challenge, twice participating in the Death Ride, Bike Tour of the California Alps, which crosses five mountain passes in one day. He climbed and skied many Sierra and Cascade peaks and especially loved rock climbing in Yosemite. His dream was to climb El Cap. His legacy will live on in all those who learned to climb and ski from him, always the most patient of teachers.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years Antje, and children, Harrison (21), Benjamin (19), Jaqueline (17), and dog Bruno. He is also survived by his sisters Laura Candler (Marco), Jeanne DeFelice (Joe) and Sheila Colby; and by nieces and nephews Wendy and Amy Candler, Dominique DeFelice, Hans and Michael Zapf; brother-in-law Dietmar Zapf and wife Hollyjean Zapf; and mother-in-law Uta Zapf.
A small graveside burial service for immediate family will be held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park on June 19, 2020. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will take place at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed. To share memories and condolences and make donations in memory of Tim please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/timcolby
Nov 25, 1965 - Jun 6, 2020
Timothy John Colby, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020 while on a mountain bike ride near Tahoe City, California. We find solace in the fact that he didn't suffer and we have faith that he rode his bike up to Heaven.
Tim was born on November 25, 1965 in Silver Spring, Maryland to parents Sterling Robert and Priscilla Ann Colby (nee Doherty), now deceased. Tim's childhood was spent in Durham, NH and Goldsboro, NC. He graduated from Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville, NC in 1984. He attended UNC Chapel Hill and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Biology, graduating with honors in 1988. Shortly thereafter, he moved to San Francisco where he pursued his passion for science and began his career at Athena Neurosciences; there he met his future wife, Antje, who started work on the same day. They lived in San Diego for several years, during which time they married and started a family. In 2002 Tim and his family moved back to the San Francisco Bay Area to be closer to their families.
Tim's chosen profession was in the biotechnology industry, and he was committed to the work of finding cures and therapies for diseases including Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer. For over 30 years, Tim contributed to the field first as a research scientist and then as a senior project manager at numerous companies in San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area including Athena, Metabasis, Anesiva and Amgen. For the past 6 years he worked as a Global Project Manager at Genentech/Roche and was extremely dedicated in supporting groups working on cancer immunotherapy and was excited to become more deeply involved in personalized cancer therapy projects.
Tim had a heart of gold, a beautiful smile and a twinkle in his eye. He was kind, gentle, and humble, an easygoing and beautiful person inside and out, always willing to help. He loved family gatherings, large and small, and enjoyed spending time with his children and family in nature, especially in Tahoe. He shared his love for rock climbing, backcountry and downhill skiing, bike riding, backpacking, hiking and paddle boarding with family and friends. With a fierce passion for outdoor adventure he was always preparing for the next challenge, twice participating in the Death Ride, Bike Tour of the California Alps, which crosses five mountain passes in one day. He climbed and skied many Sierra and Cascade peaks and especially loved rock climbing in Yosemite. His dream was to climb El Cap. His legacy will live on in all those who learned to climb and ski from him, always the most patient of teachers.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years Antje, and children, Harrison (21), Benjamin (19), Jaqueline (17), and dog Bruno. He is also survived by his sisters Laura Candler (Marco), Jeanne DeFelice (Joe) and Sheila Colby; and by nieces and nephews Wendy and Amy Candler, Dominique DeFelice, Hans and Michael Zapf; brother-in-law Dietmar Zapf and wife Hollyjean Zapf; and mother-in-law Uta Zapf.
A small graveside burial service for immediate family will be held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park on June 19, 2020. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will take place at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed. To share memories and condolences and make donations in memory of Tim please visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/timcolby
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.