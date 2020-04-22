|
|
Timothy O'Dea Gaughan
January 18, 1943-April 19, 2020Tim passed away on April 19, 2020 in Napa from pneumonia. Tim grew up in Long Beach, CA with his brother Dennis and parents Edward and Donna Gauhan. Tim received his Masters Degree from San Jose State and his PhD in Latin American Politics from Rice University. After teaching Comparative Politics at Arizona State he returned to the bay area to re-create himself as a leading market research analyst in Silicon Valley. Tim moved to San Francisco in 1988 to explore his love of sailing on his boat the Spirit of Galway and was a member of South Beach Yacht Club. Tim married Debbie in 1989 and enjoyed baseball, jazz, travel and making new friends together. Tim and Debbie moved to Napa in 1999 to start a new life enjoying wine, history and culture. He was a research volunteer for the Napa Historical Society which inspired him to write a book "From Wilderness to Wine Country" published in 2009. Tim is survived by his wife Debbie, beloved dogs Gaby and Bosco, brother Dennis and sister-in-law Kathy, nephew Tim and niece Molly. A celebration in his honor will be held at a future date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020