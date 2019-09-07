|
Timothy John Ware
August 16, 1963 - July 27, 2019Tim was born to Walter and Mary Frances Ware. As City kids are prone to say, "he was born and raised in San Francisco." He attended Notre Dame des Victoires (NDV) elementary school, followed by St. Ignatius College Prep, where he played football before transferring to his alma mater, Sacred Heart High School. While he held jobs as a driver for Franciscan Lines and San Mateo County Transportation, his most beloved role was that as a firefighter and paramedic for the San Francisco Fire Department.
Tim had a brilliant mind, was a voracious reader, and his favorite subjects were math and science. One of his many passions included restoring historic homes with his dad and brothers. Tim was naturally athletic and an avid motorcyclist. Tim was fun-loving, with a kind and generous heart. He enjoyed a spirited debate, loved all music genres, and his favorite band was the Rolling Stones.
Tim is survived by his dad Walter, sister Nancy (Carlos Sanders), and brothers Chris (Edith) and Julian (Lezlee), his nieces Rebecca, Rachel, and Jaiden, and his nephew Justin. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Mary. Many friends and family are left to cherish his memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019