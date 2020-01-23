Home

Alma Tina Hogan

January 3, 2020

Alma Tina Hogan, 67, of San Francisco, passed away at home January 3, 2020. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY to Anthony Timothy and Alma (Block) Hogan. She graduated valedictorian of the class of 1970 from Westlake HS, Thornwood, NY. Graduated Suma Com Laude from Mt. Holyoke College in 1974 then attended Duke Law School to later get her JD in CA. Tina is survived by her two brothers Timothy Hogan (Bedford Hills,NY) and Peter Hogan (Bethel,CT). She loved to travel and visited many countries throughout the world. She will be missed by all. Memorial service will be held January 25th at Christ Church Lutheran at 11:00 am in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
