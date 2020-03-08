|
Tina M. Scopazzi
July 12, 1928 - March 5, 2020Surrounded by her five loving children, Tina Marie Scopazzi passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the age of 91.
When she was just 20 years old, Tina Bacoccina journeyed to San Francisco from Lucca, Italy along with her mother and brother, Dina and Eros, to be reunited with her father, Angelo. Almost immediately Tina went to work as a seamstress at Levi Strauss and in the evenings attended classes at Mission High School to learn English. It was there where she met Joseph Scopazzi, who had also recently arrived from Italy. They soon married at St. Peter and Paul's in North Beach.
While Joe worked hard waiting tables at Tadich Grill, Tina was kept very busy raising their five children and wisely investing in real estate, eventually purchasing an apartment building in San Mateo and their home in Millbrae where she resided till her passing.
An accomplished ballroom dancer, she and Joe would glide across the floor at the Peninsula Social Club in San Mateo. The two would delight the crowd at all of her children's weddings. After Joe's passing in 2001, she spent most of her time lovingly attending to her grandchildren. A proud Tuscan, she belonged to Lucchesi Nel Mondo and often pilgrimaged back to Lucca throughout the years. Her last visit was in 2018 to celebrate her 90th birthday with friends and family.
She will always be remembered for her razor-sharp wit, fierce independence, and above all, her everlasting love for her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (2001), and is survived by her children, Daniel (Cara), Anna (Michael), Dino (Inga), Julie (Tim), and Lisa (Bryan). She will forever be missed by her brother Eros, and her grandchildren Mario, Dina, Roy, Liliana, Giovanni, Francesca, Jorge, Samantha, and Kyara.
Services will be held Thursday, March 12th at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Dr. in Millbrae. The viewing begins at noon with the service following at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2020