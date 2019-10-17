|
|
Thomas Joseph Blanchard
Dec. 24, 1935 ~ Oct. 15, 2019Our community sadly lost a pillar on Tuesday October 15, 2019. Mr. Thomas Joseph Blanchard, favorably known as Tom or "The Chief" passed away in his home following his battle with cancer. Tom is survived by the loving community of Redwood City, his two daughters Tami Brodsky and Stacy Blanchard, along with their husbands Ted Brodsky and Joel McKinney. Grandfather to nine, the late twins Thomas and Nicholas and is survived by Ken, Kelli, Emilie, Dylan, Devin, Ella Rose and Paige, as well as his first great grandson Jay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Blanchard, Brother Norman Blanchard, Sister Barbara Bush, son Tom Blanchard and wife Roselle Blanchard. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met.
Tom's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Pius Church in Redwood City, CA. He will be laid to his final resting place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park, CA at 12:30pm.
For further information please check the link below www.crippenandflynnchapels.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019