Tom Elioff of Berkeley California died June 27, 2019. He was born in Monroe Louisiana in 1933, and after graduating from Louisiana Tech, he fulfilled his dream to study physics at U.C. Berkeley. His long career included physics research at U.C. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, and a two-year appointment with the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. Other than his loves of physics and family, his major pleasure was fishing with friends. He is survived by his wife Ione of sixty-two years and his daughter Amanda of Pasadena, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
