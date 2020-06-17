Tom M. Fassett
October 5, 1930 - June 15, 2020
FASSETT, Tom - Born on October 5, 1930 and entered into rest on June 15, 2020. Tom was survived by his two daughters Debbie Hinman and Lori Lomele, son Tom Fassett and daughter-in-law Minerva Dutra, son-in-laws Jeff Hinman and Mark Lomele, granddaughter Heather Gagnon, grandsons Shawn Hinman, Steven Lomele, and Michael Lomele, sister Merrilee England and niece Pam Meichel. Tom was a devoted husband to wife Lillian who passed away in 1999. He was a caring father, loving grandfather and great grandfather. We all loved him and will miss him deeply.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.