Tom G. Lenes

July 11, 1926 - May 23, 2019

In 1933, Tom's family emigrated from Salt Lake City to Athens, Greece. As a native-born American citizen, he returned to the US after World War II on one of the first Liberty ships. Tom eloped with Niki Roussou in 1949 eventually settling in South San Francisco. After working for Del Monte Meat for 18 years, he successfully ran his own meat market in San Francisco's Mission District. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. Tom played semi-pro soccer and was a longtime follower of the Niners and Giants. He is survived by his beloved wife, Niki, his children Elaine and George and their extended families.
Friends are invited to attend Trisagion Service Sunday June 2, 2019 at 7 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City. Funeral Services will be Monday June 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019
