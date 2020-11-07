Thomas Charles Mohr
November 24, 1934 – November 4, 2020
Thomas C. "Tom" Mohr, a long-time education and community leader, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandy Mohr (with Molly, their black poodle), three children: Mark Mohr (Crystal) of Southern California, Laura Mohr of the East Bay, and Tom Mohr (Beatrice) of Virginia, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two siblings: Suzanne Rinehart and Timothy Mohr (Priscilla), three nephews, and a sister-in-law, Susan Brown. He was preceded in death by one brother, James Mohr, and two brothers-in-law: Jack Brown and Donald Rinehart.
Born in Canton, Ohio and raised in Massillon, Ohio, Tom moved to the Bay Area more than 50 years ago and embarked on a career in public education, serving as a high school chemistry teacher, principal at three different high schools in San Mateo County, as assistant superintendent and ultimately superintendent of the San Mateo Union High School District. After his retirement from the SMUHSD in 2004, Tom served as president at Cañada College for six years and as a trustee of the San Mateo County Community College District for four years until his retirement in 2018. He served on a host of boards, commissions and committees and received countless awards and recognitions over his five decades of community service. Tom was also a veteran of the United States Army Reserves.
Tom's life was filled with family and friends who loved and cherished him and who he loved and supported. He was a mentor to countless teachers and educators throughout the County, an advocate for equity, diversity, fairness and social justice, and was a man of honor, with deep integrity and compassion. Tom had unwavering principles and protected and promoted the needs of the underserved, disadvantaged, and marginalized people throughout the community; Tom was a true humanitarian. A perpetual student, Tom was a voracious reader and consumer of information and he was learning until his last day. In those rare moments of quiet time, Tom enjoyed watching Cal football, hiking, exploring the coast, fishing, playing with his dog, connecting with friends and, of course, consuming any desserts or sweet foods that he could get his hands on.
The family asks for the privacy during their time of grief and mourning and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Tom's memory to the San Mateo County Community Colleges Foundation (for Project Change) (https://foundation.smccd.edu/donate.php
), CASA of San Mateo County (https://secure.donorpro.com/casa
), Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (https://phs-spca.org/
) and/or Muttville Senior Dog Rescue https://muttville.org/donate
).