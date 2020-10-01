Tomas V. Bermejo

March 10, 1962 - September 20, 2020

Tomas V. Bermejo, beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58 on September 20, 2020.



Tomas was born in Yucatan Mexico and at a very young age came to San Francisco where his parents, Elmy W. Bermejo and the late Tomas Bermejo founded Tommy's Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar. He attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory School and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in finance and marketing. He was a Senior Portfolio Manager and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley, where he worked for 34 years.



He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and did all the landscaping at his house. Tomas was also was a great chef and loved fine wines and premium tequilas and especially liked attending dinners and cooking for the gourmet cooking group made up of a small group of long-time friends.



Tomas met his wife, Landy Rodriguez Acevedo, while visiting family in Yucatan. His cousin invited him to a dinner party where Landy was also a guest. Two years later they were married in the beautiful city of Merida at Itzimna Church. They lived in San Francisco where they had two children, Isabella, who is studying at the University of Washington in Seattle and Diego at St. Ignatius High School. He was very proud of their academic achievements and also taught them practical life lessons.



He will be remembered for his calm and tranquil demeanor and love for his family.



Tomas is survived by his wife, Landy, daughter Isabella, son, Diego; mother (Elmy W. Bermejo); siblings Elmy, Maria Teresa, Candy and Julio; nieces Julia, Maria Eugenia and Diana; nephews Enrique and James and bothers-in law Enrique Pacheco, Michael Zaczek, Roger and Roberto Rodriguez; sisters in-law, Lily Camarena and Maria Eugenia Noriega and father in-law Roger Rodriguez.



Due to COVID-19 a small private Mass was held.







