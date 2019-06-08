San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Tommaso Sanfilippo

Tommaso Sanfilippo Obituary
Tommaso Sanfilippo

Passed on June 2, 2019 at the age 94 from stomach cancer. A native of Porticello, Sicily, Italy. Loving husband of Antonina for 58 years; beloved father of Rosa (Shawn) Mendez, Antonia (John) Ferretti, & Peter Sanfilippo; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Gianna & Shannon; Brother of Francesco (Gaetana) Sanfilippo; & Uncle of Rosa (Enzo) Storniolo. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends in the US and Italy. Tommaso made his living as a commercial fisherman in Sicily and came to the US in 1967, where he worked at Caesar's Restaurant as a cook until he retired at 75.
Friends may visit Monday after 4:00pm for viewing and 7:00pm for his vigil service: Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City. Funeral Mass and Services held Tuesday, 11:30am at Saint Peter & Paul Church, San Francisco, following eternal rest at Italian Cemetery, Colma.
Donations in his memory may be made to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123., 1-800-227-2345, .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019
