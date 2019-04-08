Anthony "Tony" Benedict de Bellis June 14, 1938- March 29, 2019 Danville resident Anthony "Tony" Benedict de Bellis, aged 80, passed away on March 29, 2019 with his wife, Joan, and his sons, Tony and Christopher, by his side. Tony was born and raised in San Francisco, the youngest of Roberta and Frank V. de Bellis's three children.

He attended St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Santa Clara University and a Masters of Science in Physics from Purdue University in Indiana.

He taught Physics for thirty years at Campolindo High School in Moraga. He cared about the environment and he believed in "hands on" learning. Combining these two qualities, in 1970 he and his students built an electric motorcycle and drove it across the country- from MIT to Cal Tech- as part of the Clean Air Car Race, the only high school team to do so.

Two years later, he and his students won the Innovation Award at the North American Urban Vehicle Design Competition in Detroit, Michigan with the electric car they built.

Throughout his life and especially after retirement, Tony devoted himself to varied interests: growing his own cabernet grapes for winemaking, home solar energy projects, organic gardening, raising llamas, beekeeping, kayaking, anthropological digs. He supported The Mount Diablo Peace Center, Tri Valley Cares, and was a supporter and volunteer of The Crosses of Lafayette.

He always said his best job was working on trail crews in Yosemite during summers while he was in college. "Going to bed tired and waking up hungry." It was those years that inspired his lifelong passion for backpacking with his family and friends near Tuolumne Meadows. After retirement he loved long distance hiking. He hiked thousands of miles on many trails, chief among them the entire Pacific Crest and Continental Divide trails.

Tony was preceded in death by his son, Bill, and his brother, Vincent. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan, his son Tony (Francesca), his son Chris (Heidi), grandchildren, Sophia and Cameron, his sister Theresa Francis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, a celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary