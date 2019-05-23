San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home
1370 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
Anthony "Tony" Geraldi

Passed away peacefully at Mills-Peninsula hospital in Millbrae CA May 19, 2019 with his wife and family at his side. "Tony" age 96, a decorated WWII Veteran, is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years Elisa and loving children, Anna Marie (Dave) Linda (John) Paula (John) Renee (Gary) Anthony (Virginia). Beloved by 10 grandchildren 22 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren. Tony is survived by sister Diana Tortorice and was preceded in death by brothers Al & Carlo Geraldi & sisters Maria Seefeldt, Frances Marano & Augusta Seefeldt.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 29th from 5-9 pm at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home 1370 El Camino Real Colma, CA
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019
