1/1
Tonya Hinderlie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonya R Hinderlie

Tonya Hinderlie was born in Hayward, CA on May 10, 1972, and passed away in Sunnyvale, CA on November 22, 2020.

Tonya was a compassionate and generous soul. She dedicated her life's work to her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her faith was her focus and she was passionate about participating with her friends and family in spiritual activities. In addition to her volunteer work with Jehovah's Witnesses, Tonya was adventurous and loved to travel, spend time at the beach until sunset, enjoy concerts of her favorite bands, and foster kittens from the local shelter. Her friends fondly remember her as loving, bubbly, and outgoing. She was truly happiest being with family and friends, especially showering her nieces and nephews with her time, love, and support.

Tonya touched and impacted the lives of many people through her selfless, loving, and giving character. She will be dearly missed.

Please visit our guest book and share your thoughts and memories at www.legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved