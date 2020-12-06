Tonya R Hinderlie
Tonya Hinderlie was born in Hayward, CA on May 10, 1972, and passed away in Sunnyvale, CA on November 22, 2020.
Tonya was a compassionate and generous soul. She dedicated her life's work to her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her faith was her focus and she was passionate about participating with her friends and family in spiritual activities. In addition to her volunteer work with Jehovah's Witnesses, Tonya was adventurous and loved to travel, spend time at the beach until sunset, enjoy concerts of her favorite bands, and foster kittens from the local shelter. Her friends fondly remember her as loving, bubbly, and outgoing. She was truly happiest being with family and friends, especially showering her nieces and nephews with her time, love, and support.
Tonya touched and impacted the lives of many people through her selfless, loving, and giving character. She will be dearly missed.
Please visit our guest book and share your thoughts and memories at www.legacy.com