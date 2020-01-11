|
|
Tosca Alba Scatena
9/11/1924 – 12/21/2019Tosca Scatena passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. Tosca was born in San Francisco to Angelina (Baldocchi) and Giuseppe Scatena. Tosca graduated from Mission High of San Francisco, January of 1943. She worked at the Pension and Trust Funds for Building Service Employees for 30 years and volunteered at Seton Hospital. The last few years she truly missed her friend Margaret Mahony, her dinner companion for many years at her favorite restaurant Marcello's San Francisco.
Preceded by her parents, sister Lena, nephew Phillip Hynes and cousin Carlo Scatena, Tosca is survived by cousins here in the United States and Italy.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 10:30am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1 Elmwood Dr., Daly City. Donations may be made to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020