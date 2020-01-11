San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
1 Elmwood Dr
Daly City, CA
Tosca Scatena


1924 - 2019
Tosca Alba Scatena

9/11/1924 – 12/21/2019

Tosca Scatena passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. Tosca was born in San Francisco to Angelina (Baldocchi) and Giuseppe Scatena. Tosca graduated from Mission High of San Francisco, January of 1943. She worked at the Pension and Trust Funds for Building Service Employees for 30 years and volunteered at Seton Hospital. The last few years she truly missed her friend Margaret Mahony, her dinner companion for many years at her favorite restaurant Marcello's San Francisco.
Preceded by her parents, sister Lena, nephew Phillip Hynes and cousin Carlo Scatena, Tosca is survived by cousins here in the United States and Italy.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 10:30am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 1 Elmwood Dr., Daly City. Donations may be made to a .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
