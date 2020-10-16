Toula Georgatos

Toula GeorgatosPassed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. Born November 6, 1936 to George and Dimitra Mistrioty, both deceased. Beloved wife of the late Michael Georgatos; cherished mother to Nicko Georgatos (Chrisoula); loving grandmother to Panayiota and Arianna; sister to the late Dennis Mistrioty and Nancy Mistrioty; aunt to George & Tim Mistrioty, Dena Gallos, Peter & Jim Liacopoulos, Stephanie Swoboda, Marie Claire Georgatos, and Julie Zavidniak.Toula was from Filiatra, Greece. At age 12, her family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin (her maternal Grandmother's hometown). Toula graduated from the University of Wisconsin. On a visit to Greece, Toula met Michael and they married a year later. Michael also had family in Milwaukee, and they began their married life there. They moved to San Francisco, California in 1963. Toula and Michael had a son, Nicko, in 1967. Toula enjoyed working as an office manager and registered electrologist with Dr. Schneidman for 30 years.Toula was kind and gracious to everyone she knew. She always had a smile and she maintained her fighting spirit of strength, even through decades of battling her cancer. She welcomed all to her home and to her heart. "Mama Toula" was loved by all and will be dearly missed.A Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held. Due to COVID, services will be private.