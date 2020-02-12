|
Toyome "Terry" Nakanishi
December 27, 1921 - February 4, 2020Toyome "Terry" Nakanishi, age 98, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Monterey, California. Terry was born on December 27, 1921 in Ucon, Idaho to Yano and Mohachi Uyeno. She was the third eldest child, with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Terry was a self-professed tomboy who loved playing marbles, baseball and running around with her brothers. After high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Fort Snelling to serve in the Women's Army Corps (WAC). There she met Toshio "Lefty" Nakanishi at a dance in the field house. The two were married just two months later in the Fort Snelling church. Throughout her life, her kindness shined through, always wanting to share and give to others. She spent years as a Candy Striper at the Fort Ord Army Hospital and volunteered at numerous events. She received the Congressional Gold Medal for her military service during WWII and the story of her service is featured at the Smithsonian Institution. She is preceded in death by her parents, Yano and Mohachi, stepdad Toraki, husband Colonel Toshio Nakanishi, sisters Michiko, and Yaeko, and brothers, Kiyoshi and Yoshito. Terry is survived by her brother, Shozo, two sons, Calvin and Greg, two daughters-in-law, Charmen and Dawn, three grandchildren, Brad, Kristina, Mariko and their spouses, Joni, Tri, and Joey; and five great-grandchildren, Connor, Zayden, Cameron, Sabrina and Carlin. Terry will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her kindness, her amazing cooking, and her love of the San Francisco Giants. The family would like to thank the staff and her friends at Sunrise Senior Living, Dr. Michael Plainse, and all the staff at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula for their care. They would also like to recognize the lifetime of support and love she has received from Willie Matsuyama and Gerry Tsukimura, whom she loved so dearly. Funeral services will be held on March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at El Estero Presbyterian Church (490 Camino El Estero), Monterey, California . A reception to celebrate her life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Foundation at PO Box 849, Marina, CA 93933.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020