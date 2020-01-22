|
|
Tricia Nieberding Davis
March 3, 1965 - January 12, 2020Tricia was a native of San Mateo and graduated from Mercy High School and College of San Mateo with a nursing degree. She is survived by husband Doug Davis; sister Kathy Nieberding of Petaluma; brothers: John Nieberding (Laura) of Reno & Paul Nieberding (Betsy) of Dallas; niece/goddaughter Shannon Gallup of Petaluma; mother Peggy McGuire of San Mateo; father Dr. Paul Nieberding (Lynn) of Foster City; and extended family & many cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents Lucille & Tom McGuire of Oakland and Ruth & Herman Nieberding of Cincinnati.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Ave., San Mateo. Gathering to follow at the San Mateo Garden Center, 605 Parkside Way, San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to SPCA, Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or the organization of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020