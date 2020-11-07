Trilla Jentzsch
December 21, 1934 - October 13, 2020
On Tuesday Oct.13, 2020, Trilla Jentzsch, traveled on to her next calling. Trilla was born in Yakima, Washington and within three weeks was living in San Francisco, the city she called home. She was a 1952 graduate of Mission High School and attended UC Berkeley.
In 1963, as a young mother of two, Trilla began her career, of over 40 years, working for non-profit organizations including Seventh Avenue Presbyterian Church and SF Network Ministries. She married Richard Jentzsch in 1967, and they had her third child. Raising their three children, Trilla and Rick had a wonderful marriage until he passed away in 2017.
She had a life-long love of film and theater while also enjoying the simple pastime of watching sports on TV and nightly Jeopardy. She relished in a good card game which led to many Bridge groups with dear friends. Later in life, she took up traveling on cruise ships. A life well lived!
The family appreciates the staff and residents from PDR, CareAmerica, and Suncrest Hospice for the support and care Trilla received. Trilla is survived by her daughter Kathy (Phil), son Nick (Ami), and son Curt (Krista), her six grandchildren: Nicole, Robby, Emily, Catherine, Zachary, Kevin and her two great grandchildren: Kylie and Avery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Francisco SafeHouse and the San Francisco Marin Food Bank. To read more on Trilla's life journey, please visit: dignitymemorial.com