Tsuyuko (Tsuyu) Abo Hiura September 7, 1921 - January 25, 2019 Tsuyu passed peacefully in her sleep, Friday morning, January 25, 2019 at the age of 97. She was comforted earlier that morning by her son Ronald. Our family feels she is now at rest for her journey to a wonderful reunion with her beloved husband, Pearce.

Tsuyu was the first born of two children to Tim Toru and Sadako Abo in Fresno, California. Unfortunately, at the age of five, she lost her mother to tuberculosis. She was then raised by family friends, Mr and Mrs. Ozawa. Her younger brother, George Takeshi continued to live with their father. Tsuyu attended UC Berkeley School of Optometry where she met upperclassman, Pearce Hiura. In May 1942, their education was disrupted when all Japanese Americans in the U.S. were relocated to internment camps. Tsuyu and her family were sent to Jerome Relocation Center, Arkansas on April 27th, 1944, Tsuyu and Pearce were married in Chicago just prior to Pearce leaving for active duty in the US Army to Panama. Once married, Grandmother Hiura insisted that Tsuyu not finish her last year of optometry school and instead become a dedicated wife and mother. In December 2009, the University of California of Regents granted Tsuyu her Honorary Degree from UC Berkeley, Class of 2009.

As a youth, Tsuyu was a stellar student and athlete in Fresno High School. She played tennis, basketball, football and ran high hurdles for the track team. As a wife and mother, she became an active PTA member for her children Alan, Ronald and Diane's schools. There was always a Wednesday or Friday for all that wanted to attend. Every New Year Tsuyu would host and celebrate "Oshogatsu" for the entire Hiura family, extended family and friends of friends. Amongst all of this, she still had time for her hobbies - sewing, ceramics, volunteering at Kimochi, teaching Sunday school at Pine Methodist Church for 30 years and working at the office of Hiura & Hiura Optometry. She was much loved and supported by a long line of family and friends.

Tsuyu is predeceased by her husband Pearce and younger brother George Takeshi Abo. She is survived by her sons, Alan (Junko, Jean), Ronald (Cynthia) , daughter Diane (predeceased Garrick Lew). Granddaughters, Jaclyn (Matt), Julie (Timothy) and Jillian. Grandsons, Christopher , Dillon, Brandon and Alex. Great grandson Bennett Hirabara and great granddaughter Olivia Bossie.

She lived a full life always wearing a smile, and will be remembered happily singing to the very end. The family would like to thank the staff at Coventry Place for their dedicated care and guidance during her prolonged stay.

A private family service will be held at Pine Methodist Church.

Our family wishes to thank family and friends for all their kindness, support and generosity throughout the years. In honor of Tsuyu, donations may be made to Pine Methodist Church, Kimochi, Garrick S. Lew Legacy, the Alzheimer Foundation or .

www.halstedngray.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary