Tuong Dinh Do, MDDecember 24, 1939 - April 20, 2020Tuong Dinh Do, MD, of San Francisco, California, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 81 years. He was born on December 24, 1939 in Vietnam, the eldest son of Mr. Nen Dinh Do and Mrs. Nhiem Thi Nguyen. He married Miss Ha Soung (Sandra) in 1968 in Saigon, and together they had 3 children.



Dr. Do completed his premedical studies from the Saigon Faculty of Sciences in 1959 and he earned his medical degree from the Saigon School of Medicine in 1966. He served as a military physician during his post-graduate training. Dr. Do ascended to the position of Deputy Chief of his Medical Battalion in 1969. He was selected as an Instructor at the Saigon Military Medical School in 1970. He was promoted to Chief of their Organization and Research branch from 1971-1974. In 1974, he was awarded the opportunity to further his post-graduate medical training in the United States at the Letterman Army Medical Center in San Francisco. His wife, three young daughters, parents-in-law, and sister immigrated to the United States in 1975 and joined him in San Francisco.



Dr. Do completed a residency program in Family Medicine at the University of California at Davis School of Medicine from 1977-1980, and he was a Fellow and Diplomat of the American Board of Family Physicians. Dr. Do became the first Vietnamese American physician to establish a medical practice in San Francisco in 1980. He was a talented and caring physician who was deeply committed to serving the community. From his medical office on Clement Street, he treated thousands of patients during his 32-year career, and he was honored by the American Academy of Family Physicians for over 20 years of service. Dr. Do was a respected member of the San Francisco Medical Society and Asian American Medical Group. He served on the medical staff at St. Mary's Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Chinese Hospital, California Pacific Medical Center, and St. Luke's Hospital where he was known for his collegiality, thoughtfulness, and dedication.



Dr. Do is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Mrs. Ha Soung (Sandra); along with his three daughters (Jennifer Do, MD; Diana Do, MD; and Katherine Do Heidenreich, MD); his devoted sister (Mrs. Tho Do Nguyen); his brothers (Mr. Huong Dinh Do and Mr. Van Loc Do) ; his three sons-in-law (Quan Dong Nguyen, MD; Michael Heidenreich, MD; James Olness, MSc); his five grandchildren (Reese Heidenreich, Alexandra Dongnguyen, Olivia Dongnguyen, Madelyne Dongnguyen, and Oliver Olness), his nephew (Mr. Calvin Nguyen), his great nephew (Robert Nguyen), and many loving relatives. Dr. Do's tireless devotion and infinite love for his family will always be remembered.





