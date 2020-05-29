Valerie Guild
March 7, 1947 - May 21, 2020
Valerie Phyllis Guild, Founder and President of AIM at Melanoma, died May 21, 2020 in San Francisco, California of cancer.
Born March 7, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, Val grew up an only child in Queens. She received her B.A. from Queens College, her M.A. in accounting from Long Island University, and her M.B.A. from NYU. She married Arthur Guild in 1967 and together they founded Binding Systems, Inc. Their business took them to San Francisco, and they moved the family to California in 1990. Val resided in San Rafael, California until her death.
Val's daughter Carolyn (known as Charlie) preceded her in death. After Charlie died in 2003, Val founded what would become AIM at Melanoma, a non-profit dedicated to finding the cure for melanoma and advocating for patient awareness. Defeating the cancer that took her daughter's life became her life's work. The foundation will continue her work in her memory and honor.
Val will be remembered by many whose lives she touched in the melanoma world, and beyond, for her intelligence, humor, integrity, and passion.
Her memory will be cherished by her devoted husband, Arthur; her loving daughters, Samantha and Alexis; and her grandsons, Carson and Seth.
There will be a small private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to AIM at Melanoma (www.AIMatMelanoma.org). Please visit https://bit.ly/ValGuildAIM to express condolences.
