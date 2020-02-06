|
Valerie Nalducci Klung
May 15, 1931 - January 6, 2020Valerie Nalducci Klung, a longtime resident of San Francisco, passed away peacefully in San Rafael, CA with family by her side on January 6, 2020. She was 88 years young.
Mrs. Klung was born in Bayonne, NJ on May 15, 1931 the oldest of four children (Valerie, Laura, Natalie and Robert) of Renato l. Nalducci and Africa Marinelli Nalducci. At age of 17, she moved with her family to San Francisco.
Mrs. Klung was a graduate of San Francisco State University earning a BS in Teaching, and a MS in Special Education and School Administration.
Her passions were education, the Italian Language, and the arts especially music which provided Valerie the opportunity to participate in Musical Theater from a very young age and was longtime subscriber of the San Francisco Opera. Mrs. Klung's career ranged from being a Principle of a Special Education private school and ending as a Manager of Sales Training for a Fortune 500.
Mrs. Klung was predeceased by her sister, Laura Pohle and brother, Robert Nalducci. She is survived by her sister, Natalie Sandell and children, Mark Klung (Machelle), Alyse Parrino, Bradley Klung, Bryan Klung (Stacy), and Aisha Jacobson. Valerie was blessed with seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Valerie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. We will always carry her memory. At her request funeral services will be privately held with family members. A celebration event will be held at later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020