Obituary Condolences Flowers Valerie Brown Mander (Ortega) May 24, 1948 - August 12, 2018 Valerie Brown Mander (Ortega) died on August 12, 2018 in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 70. Valerie was born in Oakland, California in 1948, and was the cherished daughter of George B. Brown and Marilynn Brown. Valerie, her parents and big brother, George B. Brown III, lived in many places during Valerie's childhood, including Lafayette, California; Providence, Rhode Island and San Antonio, Austin and New Braunfels, Texas.

Valerie attended high school at Lincoln School in Providence, Rhode Island, and then enrolled at Bard College in Kingston, New York, where she received her bachelor's degree in English in 1970. English was a natural major for Valerie- she loved reading and read everything - at lightning speed.

After college, Valerie began her career in the apparel industry as a buyer, where she enjoyed great success. She had a natural style and often helped her family members with their wardrobes. Valerie very much enjoyed her career in the fashion industry, and experienced travel and many very close friendships through her work.

In 1985, Valerie met the love of her life, Gerard Ortega, and they were married a few years later, with a beautiful small wedding reception at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. Valerie and Gerard lived in several places, but ultimately settled in Bradenton, Florida, where they lived happily together until Gerard's passing in 2013. Valerie and Gerard had a beautiful love story. They had so much fun together- rock concerts, travel and just togetherness.

Valerie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Gerard. She is survived by her brother George of Santa Cruz, California, her niece Liv Hassett, of Orinda, California, and Liv's family: husband James Hassett, and children Marilynn, Rosalie, Braden and Elisabeth. Auntie Val loved to spoil her great-nieces and great-nephew with cupcakes and gifts.

She also generously contributed to many charities throughout the country; of particular interest to her were those supporting women's issues, voting rights, the aged, and animals. Valerie is also survived by her beloved cat, Blue, who has been graciously welcomed into a new home with Valerie's friend.

Finally, Valerie is survived by dear friend Chris Pepin. Chris was a wonderful friend to Valerie for many years, and took excellent care of Valerie in her last weeks, for which all of Valerie's family and friends are exceedingly grateful.

Donations to Tidewell Hospice would be a beautiful tribute to Valerie's life and philanthropic legacy.

No services will be held, at Valerie's request.

