Vera Gragnani

Vera Gragnani Obituary
Vera Gragnani

Apr 2, 1948 - Apr 1, 2020

Vera Gragnani passed away after a short battle with cancer on April 1, 2020. She is survived by her children Aron (m. Sarah) and Jeana, her grandson Taylor, and countless friends. Growing up in NYC, Vera developed an outgoing personality and a no-nonsense sense of adventure. An avid traveler, she spent her younger years living throughout Europe and the US. She dedicated herself to others working as a teacher and a nurse before settling down in SF with her late husband, Michael. After her children were born, she embraced being a full-time mom providing Aron & Jeana every opportunity to experience all life has to offer. She not only passed on knowledge, but also exposure to endless activities, cultural events, and unique experiences. In her later years, Vera enjoyed walking with her beloved dog Junie, kayaking with friends, attending festivals, and volunteering at theaters. She had quirks and sometimes lacked a filter, but you couldn't help but love and laugh with her. Vera made instant connections and always left a strong impression. She was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Services are on hold until a gathering worthy of celebrating Vera's profound impact can be safely scheduled.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
