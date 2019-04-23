Vera Musetti Sorensen 1927 – 2019 Vera was born in SF to Serafino & Maddalena Musetti, a resident of Belmont for 70 years. Wife of 58 years to the late George Sorensen. Loving & supportive mother to Susan Sorensen, Karen (Scott) Piry & Keith (Leslie) Sorensen. Proud Grandma, Grammy, Nonni and G-Ma to Matthew, Vincent & Benjamin Sorensen and David & Michael Piry. Vera also departs from a loving family of three generations of nieces & nephews who are spread through-out the country and an expansive group of neighbors & friends that loved her dearly.

Vera graduated from Commerce High School in San Francisco, volunteered at Nesbit & Ralston schools and then worked for the San Mateo County Office of Education.

She was a faithful member of St. Marks'. She was a lecturer and a long-time member of the Ladies Guild.

Vera's greatest gift was the giving of herself. She never met a Hallmark card she didn't buy. We are deeply saddened by her loss but comforted to know that she and dad are together again.

Vigil at St. Marks' Church, 325 Marine View Ave, Belmont on Friday, 4/26. Viewing 6pm, Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Services 4/27 at noon, St. Marks' Church. Reception to follow.

Donations to Hospice or Ronald McDonald House in lieu of flowers.





